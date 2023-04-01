Darryl Carlton Parks Jr., age 29 of Washington, DC, Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Leonardtown, MD- On Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1 pm, Darryl Carlton Parks Jr faced a St. Mary’s County District Court Judge regarding charges stemming from a murder in Mechanicsville, MD, on March 25, 2023.

Parks is accused of murdering Isaiah Woodland, a transgender female that goes by the names of Tasiyah and Siyah. Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser presided over the bond hearing. At the hearing, Parks was said to be a flight risk due to the charges and renting a home outside of Maryland.

According to the charging documents, the victim had met a friend in Calvert Co earlier that evening and then agreed to meet at Big Dog’s Paradise Bar Grille & Liquor Store. The victim and her friend arrived there later that evening and stayed for about an hour. The victim’s friend left and, while sitting in their vehicle outside of the bar, noticed a dark-colored Toyota Camry sitting there. The friend’s vehicle was parked near the left corner of the business. The friend noticed the victim walk out and pass directly in front of the suspect’s vehicle, which was parked “parallel to the entrance to Big Dogs,” and heard two shots fired.

The victim jumped into the friend’s vehicle, and they exited the parking lot southbound on Three Notch Road. According to the driver and witness statements, the suspect’s vehicle quickly followed them. The driver pulled overdue to the victim’s state and called 911. Witness statements also say the suspect’s vehicle fired at least four more shots at the vehicle.

According to the official charging documents, the suspect was ID’d by witnesses and a photo lineup. According to the documents, a female was with the suspect in his vehicle. Reports state the victim and suspect had a physical altercation at Big Dog’s Paradise Bar approximately one month earlier. While the report names an individual, that person has not been charged as of yet.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and succumbed to the injuries, although rescue personnel tried to save her at the scene.

Parks is being held on a no-bond status and have his next hearing on April 25, 2023, at 1 pm. Although Parks was represented at the hearing by an attorney, there is not an attorney of record at this time.

Parks has been charged with First and Second Degree Murder, Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Reckless Endangerment from a Car(2), Illegal firearm possession (he is prohibited from owning a firearm due to previous convictions), and illegal possession of ammunition. Parks stated during his bond hearing that his name was being spread maliciously regarding the murder and that he was innocent.

The Sheriff’s Office and States Attorney’s Office offered no comment at this time.

A GoFund Me has been started for Isaiah Alexander Woodland, which you can find below:

The Southern Maryland Chronicle will continue to follow this case and if necessary, the trial.

Suzanna Copeland and Tammy Showalter contributed to this article.