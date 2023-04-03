In recognition of the importance of early childhood education and development, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners has designated April 2023 as Month of the Young Child. This designation is in conjunction with the National Association for the Education of Young Children and aims to promote high-quality early childhood experiences for Calvert County’s youngest citizens during their most rapid brain development period.

Numerous organizations, such as the Interagency Council for Families and Children, Calvert County Early Childhood Advisory Council, Calvert County Family Daycare Association, and Calvert County Childcare Director’s Network, are working to inspire and promote high-quality early childhood experiences. These organizations consistently demonstrate superior initiative, leadership ability, support, and commitment to children in the community, thereby strengthening families and improving outcomes for Calvert County children.

Photos from the 3/28/2023 BOCC meeting Credit: Calvert County Government

The community’s future depends on the quality of early childhood experiences provided to young children. Therefore, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners commends all child-serving organizations for their contributions to the community. In a statement, the board expressed appreciation for their commitment to promoting high-quality early childhood experiences in the community.

“Citizens are encouraged to support the needs of the young children in our community,” the board said. “Through the support of high-quality early childhood education and development programs, we can ensure that our youngest citizens receive the resources and support they need to thrive.”

Research has shown that quality early childhood education and development experiences are critical for a child’s social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development. Early childhood education and development programs provide a foundation for lifelong learning, which is necessary for success in school and beyond.

During the Month of the Young Child, the Calvert County community will come together to celebrate and support the children in the community. The National Association for the Education of Young Children has developed several activities to promote early childhood education and development. Some of these activities include celebrating children’s creativity through art, music, and movement; advocating for policies that support children and families; and engaging families and communities in the learning process.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in these activities and promote high-quality early childhood experiences. By working together, the community can ensure that all children have access to the resources and support they need to succeed in school and beyond.

In conclusion, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners has designated April 2023 as Month of the Young Child, in conjunction with the National Association for the Education of Young Children. This designation aims to promote high-quality early childhood experiences for Calvert County’s youngest citizens during their most rapid brain development period. The community is encouraged to support the needs of young children by promoting and supporting high-quality early childhood education and development programs.