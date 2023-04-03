Students from grades 5 to 12 in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, are invited to submit their designs for the 2023 County Fair Catalog cover. Home school students are also included in the contest, which awards $100 to the winner and $50 to the second winner.

The competition aims to engage the community’s youth and showcase their creativity. The winning design will be featured on the catalog that lists all the categories and prizes available at the fair.

Interested participants should mail their black and white drawings to Fair President John Richards at 20370 White Point Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650 before the end of the school year. Students must include their name, school, and phone number on the back of their entry.

The contest provides an opportunity for students to showcase their artistic skills and win prizes while promoting the county fair. The St. Mary’s County Fair is one of the oldest fairs in Maryland, with a history dating back to 1833. The fair features a range of activities, including livestock exhibitions, home arts displays, carnival rides, and entertainment.

This year’s fair will take place from September 21 to September 24 at the fairgrounds located in Leonardtown, Maryland. The event attracts visitors from across the region and provides a platform for local businesses to showcase their products.

The County Fair Catalog is an essential resource for fairgoers, providing information on the various contests, events, and entertainment available at the fair. The catalog also features advertisements from local businesses, supporting the fair’s mission of promoting economic development in the region.

The fair is run by the St. Mary’s County Fair Board, a non-profit organization that is committed to promoting agriculture and supporting the community. The fair is run entirely by volunteers, and proceeds from the event are used to support local scholarships, community projects, and agricultural education.

The competition is open to all students in grades 5 to 12, regardless of their level of artistic experience. The winning design will be selected based on its originality, creativity, and relevance to the fair.

The contest provides an excellent opportunity for students to participate in a community event and showcase their artistic skills. The fair is a beloved annual tradition in St. Mary’s County, and the catalog cover design contest is just one way that the community can come together to support and promote the fair.

With the deadline fast approaching, students are encouraged to submit their designs as soon as possible. The winning design will be announced in August, giving the winning student plenty of time to bask in their glory before the fair kicks off in September.