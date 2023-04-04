The Leonardtown Wharf will be the site of an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM. The event will feature an evening of creativity with plein air painting, a community mural project, and instruction for beginners. There will also be live music, food, and wine from local businesses.

Artists and art enthusiasts of all levels are welcome to join the community paint-along activity, “Open Paint for Plein Air Artists.” This activity is free and artists can bring their easels and supplies. There is no fee or commission for displaying and selling work. Brandy Blackstone, event coordinator, encourages artists to contact her at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov for a chance to win prizes.

Guest artist, Adrianna Reloba, will be leading the “Community Mural Project,” which is sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. This free activity invites participants to help create a colorful mural that will be displayed outside the Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop building on Washington Street during upcoming events.

For those interested in learning the basics of plein air painting, a class will be offered by professional artist and owner of the Yellow Line Studio in Leonardtown, Carrie Patterson. The class is free and materials will be provided. Registration is recommended to guarantee a spot, but walk-ins are welcome. Registrants will be entered into a gift drawing for a chance to win prizes.

In addition to the art activities, attendees can enjoy live music by the GrooveSpan Trio, sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX 100 and Homes from Heroes. The Port of Leonardtown Winery will provide award-winning wine, and Real Food Studio and Slim Chickens Food Truck will offer organic, plant-based food and tasty eats. Sweet treats will be available from Frog Town Ice Cream Shop.

The event is part of the Leonardtown Earth Day Celebration, and more information about this event and others can be found at VisitLeonardtownMD.com/EarthDay. To register for the Plein Air event or class, visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/PleinAirEvents.

The Leonardtown Wharf is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, with its picturesque waterfront views and amenities. The Earth Day celebration is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the beauty of the area while supporting local businesses and artists.