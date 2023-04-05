Boris Palmade, a first-year student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has been named United East Conference (UEC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the second time this season. The announcement was made by the conference office on Tuesday, April 4.

Palmade’s impressive performance included a 3-1 record for the week ending April 2, with a notable straight-set victory against a regionally-ranked opponent. He earned his honor after posting a 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Gianluca Beaujon, who is ranked No. 23 in the Atlantic South region, at No. 1 singles. Boris Palmade ’26 named United East Men’s Tennis Player of the Week (4.4.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Although the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team lost 7-2 to Salisbury University on March 29, Palmade was one of two Seahawks to contribute a point. He also notched a 6-1, 6-2 win over LBC’s Devon Clemmer at No. 1 singles in the Seahawks’ 9-0 conference-opening win at Lancaster Bible College on April 2.

Palmade and his partner, senior captain Stephen Alam, in doubles, dropped a gritty 8-6 decision to Salisbury’s Beaujon and Jhayden Pappas before rebounding with a commanding 8-3 win over Clemmer and Josh Jarvis at Lancaster Bible. Both matches were at No. 1 doubles.

St. Mary’s College, with a record of 4-3 and 1-0 in the UEC, is set to host Penn State Berks (5-1, 0-0 UEC) at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Somerset Tennis Courts.

Palmade, who hails from Bethesda, Md. and attended Walt Whitman High School, previously earned the first UEC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week award of the season on September 20. He has consistently performed at a high level, helping to lead the Seahawks to several victories this season.

The UEC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week award recognizes outstanding individual performances in the conference each week. Players are nominated by their respective schools and selected by a panel of UEC coaches.

Palmade’s second UEC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honor this season is a testament to his dedication and hard work on the court. He and the rest of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team look forward to continuing their successful season and competing in upcoming matches.

2022-23 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Players of the Week