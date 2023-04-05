St. Mary’s City, MD – The St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing Team hosted the defending NCAA DIII Rowing champions, Wellesley, on March 31 in a home regatta. The Seahawks faced challenging conditions: a 15 mph cross tailwind, rolling waves, and whitecaps in the last 1000 meters. The team could only complete the racing for 2V8 before the remaining races were canceled.

The Wellesley second and third varsity boats finished ahead of St. Mary’s, with times of 6:56 and 7:08, respectively. The Seahawks finished the race in 7:42, a valiant effort in tough conditions.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The WV8+ lineup included Coxswain Emma Shepard, Stroke Victoria Mathis, Sadiyyah Holsey, Dominique Pardaans, Gabriela Plummer, Ella Voos, Lily Riesette, Melissa LaCross, and Tess Ovington. Despite the loss, the team demonstrated strong performance and admirable sportsmanship throughout the competition.

Seahawks Women’s Rowing is set to host the William Smith Regatta on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus on April 15. The team is looking forward to competing on their home turf once again and hopes to build on their recent experience against top-ranked opponents.

The St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing program has a long history of success, with multiple conference championships and NCAA appearances. The team is led by head coach Jen Hughes, who has been at the helm since 2016. Coach Hughes has built a strong program emphasizing teamwork, dedication, and perseverance.

The Seahawks will continue to train and prepare for upcoming competitions, including the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships on April 29. The team is focused on finishing the season strong and achieving its goals for the year.

Despite the challenges of the recent regatta, the St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing Team remains committed to their sport and their community. The program values excellence both on and off the water, strongly emphasizing academic achievement and community service.