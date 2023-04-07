The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Thursday that they have added two new players to their 15th Anniversary roster: Andre Scrubb, a former reliever for the Houston Astros, and Jacob Gilliland, a former draft pick for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Scrubb, a 28-year-old fireballer from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was an eighth-round pick for the Dodgers in 2016 but was later traded to the Astros in 2019 for Tyler White. He made his Major League Baseball debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, pitching in 20 games and striking out 24 hitters while posting an impressive 1.90 ERA.

Gilliland, on the other hand, is a 23-year-old pitcher who the Dodgers Next Level Academy in Montgomery, Alabama took. He spent two years with the academy before moving to the Chicago White Sox farm system in 2021. Last season, Gilliland played in the Frontier League with the Lake Erie Crushers, and this year marks his fifth year in professional baseball.

The Blue Crabs, a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, are just 22 days away from their opening day. On April 22nd, Regency Furniture Stadium will open its gates for their annual fan fest. However, before that, on April 15th, the team will host open tryouts, and those interested can find more information on the Blue Crabs website.

The Blue Crabs are a beloved team in Southern Maryland, and their 15th Anniversary season promises to be a memorable one. The addition of Scrubb and Gilliland to the roster brings a new level of excitement to the team and their fans. With Opening Day just around the corner, the Blue Crabs are ready to take the field and make their mark on the Atlantic League.

