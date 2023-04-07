La Plata, MD – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is bringing back children’s theater this weekend with a production of Roald Dahl’s classic story, “The Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wood).” Directed by Michelle Talkington, the play features a colorful cast of local children and lively music, with audience participation encouraged.

“The Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wood)” follows the story of three farmers, “Boggis, Bunce, and Bean, one fat, one short, and one lean,” who attempt to rid their farms of a fox who regularly steals their food. The play is sure to delight young audiences and spark a love of theater in kids.

“There’s never enough family entertainment for our youngest audiences,” said Talkington, who is also the vice chair at Indian Head Center for the Arts Black Box Theater and owner of A Ton of Fun Theater.

The performances will take place on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. and April 8 at 3 p.m. at the La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center, Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. Tickets are available for $15 for General Admission, $10 for Military with ID, Seniors age 65 and up, and Youth age 17 and below. CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID can purchase tickets for $5, with one ticket per ID.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wood)” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

The return of children’s theater to CSM comes as a welcome event for families looking for safe and enjoyable entertainment options for their children. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many families have been limited in their options for family-friendly outings.

CSM has taken precautions to ensure the safety of both audience members and performers. All attendees are required to wear masks, and seating has been arranged to allow for social distancing. Additionally, the theater will undergo thorough cleaning and sanitization between performances.

The production of “The Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wood)” is just the beginning of what CSM hopes will be a robust offering of children’s theater in the coming months. Families are encouraged to stay tuned for future productions and opportunities for young performers to get involved.

For more information and to purchase tickets for “The Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wood),” visit the CSM website.

Like this: Like Loading...