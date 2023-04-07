Country music fans are in for a treat as Michael Ray takes to the stage as the opening act for Dustin Lynch on Friday, May 26, 2023. The event will be held at the Calvert Marine Museum in Maryland as part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets, ranging from $39 to $79, will go on sale on April 11 for CMM members and on April 17 for the general public.

Michael Ray is a multi-Platinum star known for his chart-topping singles, including “Whiskey And Rain” and “Kiss You in the Morning.” His high-energy performances and soulful vocals have earned him critical acclaim and made him a fan favorite. Ray has four No. 1 songs to his name, including “Think a Little Less” and “One That Got Away,” along with four Gold-certified singles. He has over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, over 150 million YouTube views, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 65 times.

For Michael Ray, music is not just a career but a part of his life. He grew up listening to his grandfather sing on a rural Florida stage, and music became his refuge during the pain of his parent’s divorce. Music saved him, and it made him who he is today.

Tickets for the Waterside Music Series event will be available on the official website of the Calvert Marine Museum, beginning April 11 for CMM members and April 17 for the general public. New this year, CMM members will have the opportunity to purchase a season package that includes all four concerts listed above. Purchasing a season package will allow members to have the first access to tickets, choose the same seats for all four shows, and save on ticket fees. The Season Package will be available for ONE DAY ONLY, on Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. EST. Members will receive details via email.

The Waterside Music Series is an annual event that supports the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. Proceeds from the event go towards these efforts. The event is made possible through the support of the community and many local businesses, including Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, and more. Those interested in becoming sponsors can contact the Director of Development, Bonnie Barrett.

The Waterside Music Series promises to be an unforgettable night of music for country music fans. Michael Ray’s opening act for Dustin Lynch will bring the crowd to their feet, and the event’s proceeds will go towards a good cause, supporting the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum.

