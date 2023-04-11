On Saturday, April 15, 2023, the Charles County Government and the Resilience Authority of Charles County will kick off the Biannual Climate Resilience Arbor Day with a tree planting event in partnership with the Maryland State Forest Service. The event will occur at 11 a.m. at Thomas Stone High School, located at 3785 Leonardtown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

The Climate Resilience Arbor Day aims to support Maryland’s 5 million tree initiative and help the state achieve its ambitious climate mitigation goal of a 60 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031 and net zero by 2045. The program aims to plant and maintain 5 million native trees in the state by 2031, focusing on supporting underserved urban communities.

As part of the kickoff event, two native Redbud trees will be planted to symbolize the initiative’s start. Future events are scheduled each fall and spring to continue the planting efforts.

The event is open to the public, and volunteers are welcome to participate in the tree planting. All participants are encouraged to bring their own gardening gloves and wear appropriate attire for planting.

The Maryland State Forest Service has been leading the effort to plant trees in the state, with more than 1.5 million trees planted since 2016. The 5 million tree initiative builds on this work, focusing on planting in urban areas to help reduce the heat island effect, improve air quality, and provide other benefits to the community.

The Climate Resilience Arbor Day event is just one of the many ways that Maryland is working to address climate change and build more sustainable communities. By planting trees and supporting other green initiatives, the state is taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air and water quality, and protect public health and the environment.

To learn more about the 5 Million Maryland Trees For Climate Change Program and how you can get involved, visit the program’s website at https://www.forests.maryland.gov/Pages/5-million-trees.aspx.

