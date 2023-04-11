The Lexington Park Library Gallery will be home to a unique exhibition featuring over 20 handcrafted quilts created by members of the Pax River Quilters’ Guild. The showcase will run from April through May 2023, and admission is free to the public.

The display features stunning and intricate quilts created by ten participating artists from the Pax River Quilters’ Guild. The featured artists include Donna Bradburn, Joyce Danaher, Theresa Harger, Janice Hummel, Jean Illingworth, Pat Merrill, Deb Milton, Jean Moulds, Joan Shimski, and Tammy Tilghman. These talented artists have put countless hours of effort and creativity into crafting each masterpiece, and their work highlights the guild’s dedication to the art of quilting. “Happy Villages” by Janice Hummel Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild “Rainbow Dresden” by Tammy Tilghman Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild “Silk Circles” by Janice Hummel Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild “Fishes” by Pat Merrill Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild “Bird” by Joan Shimski Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild “Folded Flowers” by Theresa Harger Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild “Sand Castles” by Joan Shimski Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild “Hearts All Around” by Theresa Harger Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild Credit: Caitlin Wakefield of St. Mary’s County Arts Council Credit: Caitlin Wakefield of St. Mary’s County Arts Council Beautiful Quilts on Display! Credit: Caitlin Wakefield of St. Mary’s County Arts Council Janice Hummel of the PRQG Credit: Caitlin Wakefield of St. Mary’s County Arts Council “Christmas Tree” by Jean Illingworth Credit: Pax River Quilters Guild “Navy” by Pat Merrill “Houses” by Pat Merrill

The Pax River Quilters’ Guild was established in 1992 to promote the exchange of ideas and cooperation among quilters while enhancing the education and skills of its members. It is a non-profit organization that engages in philanthropic activities by making and donating quilts to organizations such as Quilts of Valor, Project Linus, Hospice of St. Mary’s, and Charlotte Hall Veterans home.

Membership to the guild is open to everyone regardless of their race, creed, sex, or national origin, and anyone who is interested in furthering their knowledge of quilting can become a member. The guild holds monthly meetings, which are currently being held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Lexington Park Library Gallery was established in memory of Candy Cummings, who had a vision to create a community exhibit space to showcase the works of local artists. In 2005, the Candy Cummings Art Gallery was established, making her vision a reality. The gallery has since featured numerous exhibitions, highlighting the work of local artists and artisans.

The Pax River Quilters’ Guild display is a must-see for anyone interested in the art of quilting or looking for a beautiful and inspiring way to spend an afternoon. This limited-run exhibition is sure to impress and will be available for a limited time, so be sure to visit the Lexington Park Library Gallery during the months of April and May 2023.

To find out more about the gallery and current hours of operation, visit the St. Mary’s County Library website or call (301) 863-8188.

