The St. Mary’s Men’s Rowing Team traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to compete in the Murphy Cup, a competition featuring several Division I and club programs from across the country. The Seahawks faced off against conference foe, Lehigh, as well as other notable opponents.

In the first heat of the competition, the MV8 Seahawks squad finished fourth behind Marist, St. Josephs, and Temple, crossing the finish line with a time of 6:46.18. However, they redeemed themselves in the 14P1 Men’s Collegiate Petite Final, coming in second with a time of 6:41.08. Colgate finished first in the event.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The St. Mary’s 2MV8 team also competed but finished fifth in their race with a time of 6:55.80. Loyola, Marist, and Temple crossed the finish line before the Seahawks.

The lineups for the Men’s Varsity 8+ and Men’s 2nd Varsity 8+ included Hayden Wolinski as coxswain, with Hank Russell, Finn Parkinson, Houston Howell, Sam Leaman, William Kendrick, Elias Howe, Myles Sampson, and Nathan Girma on the Men’s Varsity 8+. The Men’s 2nd Varsity 8+ included Calliope Millman as coxswain, with Chris Nemes, Noah Hanscom, Benjamin Handler, Nic Bloom, Grayson Kelley, Hayden Aberdeen, Tomas Meisner, and Drew Seitzman.

Coach Michael Spencer expressed his pride in the team’s performance, stating, “We competed against some really strong teams today, and I was pleased with the way our guys showed up and gave it their all. There’s always room for improvement, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Seahawks will continue their season with a home regatta against the Maryland Rowing Club on Saturday, April 15th. Fans can follow the team’s progress on their official website.

