The Maryland Forest Service will conduct controlled burns in three Calvert County locations to promote meadow vegetation growth.

Starting April 12, the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, Gatewood Preserve, and Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm will be closed to the public for controlled burns, advised by the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division.

The controlled burns are expected to continue until May 12, but are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Emergency personnel and vehicles will be stationed along Grays Road, and smoke will be visible in the areas of the burns.

Controlled burns are used to remove excessive thatch buildup and invasive plant species, while stimulating the growth of native season grasses.

The Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, located at 2880 Grays Road, Prince Frederick, is a globally rare ecosystem with a unique species of bald cypress trees. The Gatewood Preserve, located at 2880 Grays Road, Prince Frederick, is a 141-acre site with forests, wetlands, meadows, and streams. The Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm, located at 2695 Grays Road, Prince Frederick, is a historic farm that serves as an outdoor educational facility.

According to the Maryland Forest Service, the controlled burns will promote the growth of rare plant species, improve habitat for wildlife, and decrease the risk of wildfires in the area.

During the controlled burns, fire personnel will monitor weather conditions and ensure the fire does not spread outside of the designated areas. The public is advised to stay away from the areas of the controlled burns until the parks are deemed safe to reopen.

“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding during the controlled burns,” said Steele. “This is a necessary process for the health and safety of our parks and community.”

Controlled burns have been used as a land management tool for thousands of years. The practice involves setting small, controlled fires to remove debris and promote new vegetation growth.

For more information on the controlled burns and park closures, please visit the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation website at www.calvertcountymd.gov/parks.

