St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s junior goalie Maddie Clemmer has been named the United East Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, as announced by the league office on April 10. Clemmer earned her first Player of the Week honor on February 20.

Clemmer’s outstanding performance in goal played a key role in St. Mary’s College’s 13-10 non-conference road win over Lebanon Valley College on April 8. Clemmer made 12 saves, leading her team to their second consecutive victory. She also picked up four ground balls, setting a new career record for herself.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Clemmer is currently leading the conference with a 12.64 goals against average and 104 saves, ranking second with a .428 save percentage. She also ranks second with 9.45 saves per game. Her consistent play throughout the season has helped her team maintain a 6-5 record.

The Seahawks will be back in action on April 12 when they host Christopher Newport University in non-conference action at 4:00 p.m. at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for their Gold Rush Game.

Coach Erin McDonnell spoke highly of Clemmer’s performance, stating, “Maddie has been playing really well for us this season, and we’re happy to see her recognized for her efforts. She’s been a key player for us, and we’re excited to see her continue to excel.”

Clemmer also shared her excitement for the recognition, stating, “It’s an honor to be recognized by the conference for my performance. I’m proud of how our team has been playing lately, and I hope we can continue our success throughout the rest of the season.”

The St. Mary’s College women’s lacrosse team has had a successful season so far, with Clemmer’s outstanding play in goal being a major factor in their victories. As the season continues, the team will look to Clemmer to continue her impressive performance and lead them to more victories.

