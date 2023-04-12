On Thursday, March 23, 2023, 31 teams of fourth and fifth-grade students from 17 elementary schools participated in the annual Elementary Mathematics Challenge Competition, co-sponsored by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO). The competition was held remotely from school sites due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The event, which was attended by a total of 214 mathletes, consisted of two challenges. During the individual challenge, each team member took a test consisting of multiple-choice questions. The team challenge required team members to collaborate to answer five multiple-step mathematics problems. Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Grade 5 First Place Individual – Alex Vo – Hollywood Elementary Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Grade 4 First Place Individual – Gabriel Meyer – Evergreen Elementary Team members are listed from left to right. Front Row: Elliot Orthner, Alaina Balcom. Middle Row: Seamus Troutman, Malcolm Ahern. Back Row: Nolan Lavender, Jack Merriman, and Andrew Hair. Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools Grade 5 First Place Team – Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School Team members are listed from left to right. Front Row: Gabe Meyer, Sylas Carpenter, and Terrence Thurmon Jr. Back Row: Mrs. Cathy Novak, Harshal Shah, Dylan Owen, Ella Whitmer, and Jacob Hubscher. Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools

The top five finishers on the individual tests from each school had their scores averaged to make the individual school total. This total was combined with the team score to make the final school team score.

The competition was a success, with the students demonstrating impressive problem-solving skills.

The students who participated in the competition gained valuable experience in problem-solving and teamwork.

The annual Elementary Mathematics Challenge Competition is a valuable opportunity for young students to hone their math skills and gain valuable experience in teamwork and problem-solving. With the continued support of sponsors like SMECO, the competition will continue to inspire and challenge young mathletes for years to come.

Below are the school team results for the first five places in each grade level: Place Grade 4 Place Grade 5 1st Evergreen Elementary School 1st C.W.F. Duke Elementary School 2nd Leonardtown Elementary School 2nd Evergreen Elementary School 3rd Benjamin Banneker Elementary School 3rd Hollywood Elementary School 4th C.W.F. Duke Elementary School 4th Dynard Elementary School 5th Piney Point Elementary School 5th Leonardtown Elementary School

Below are school individual results for the first five places in each grade level:

Place Grade 4 1st Gabriel Meyer Evergreen Elementary School 2nd Alexander Guzman Piney Point Elementary School 3rd Ivan Huang C.W.F. Duke Elementary School Place Grade 5 1st Alex Vo Hollywood Elementary School 2nd Joseph Ross Evergreen Elementary School 3rd Elliot Orthner (tie) C.W.F. Duke Elementary School 3rd Seamus Troutman (tie) C.W.F. Duke Elementary School

