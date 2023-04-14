Piccowaxen Middle School in Charles County, Maryland, began investigating a potential threat on April 12 after several students reported that another student had made violent threats at the school. School administrators immediately took action, and the school resource officer initiated an investigation and conducted a home visit with the student’s parents and relatives.

According to Maryland law, the student will not face criminal charges due to their age. However, the school resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services to provide services as needed. The student will face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

The school is taking the situation seriously and is working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 573.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and reporting any concerning behavior. In recent years, school shootings have become all too common, and schools across the country have been implementing measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

School safety experts advise that students, teachers, and parents should always take any potential threat seriously and report it immediately to school administrators or law enforcement. Schools should also have clear protocols in place for responding to threats, and students should be made aware of these protocols.

In addition, schools can implement various measures to improve safety, such as increasing the number of school resource officers, installing metal detectors, and conducting regular safety drills. It is important for schools to continually review and update their safety measures to ensure they are effective and up-to-date.

The school will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure its students and staff’s safety and well-being.

Like this: Like Loading...