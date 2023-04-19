Governor Wes Moore has announced that $2,960,126 will be awarded to Charles County to expand high-speed internet access to approximately 427 households and businesses across the county through Connect Maryland. The Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program awarded Internet Service Providers and local jurisdictions grants to build new broadband networks to service unserved households.

The Charles County Board of Commissioners has been working to address the issue of broadband access, specifically in the county’s rural areas. While more populated county areas have access to high-speed internet, homes and businesses in the less-populated regions still need it. For this reason, the Board of Commissioners included Infrastructure/Services, which included broadband access, in their Goals and Objectives.

The Broadband Task Force made up of representatives from various county departments, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Charles County Public Schools, and community stakeholders, worked on developing an action plan for bringing broadband access to rural areas of the county. They mapped areas where access was needed, presented recommendations for expanded access, and sought grant opportunities to pay for it.

“Verizon is focused on delivering high-speed internet service and the major economic benefits that it can provide, especially in unserved and underserved areas,” said Kwame Trotman, Vice President of Wireline Network Operations-Mid-Atlantic South Region for Verizon. “More people than ever across Maryland will have access to our 100% fiber Fios internet service to fuel how they work, live and play.”

The $2,960,126 will allow for the continued progress of the Broadband Task Force’s goals. “We are pleased that we have received additional funding that will allow us to continue to strive for all Charles County residents to have access to Broadband services,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “I also would like to thank the Broadband Task Force for continuing to help Charles County move forward.”

Verizon, in partnership with the state of Maryland and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is working to deliver fast, fiber broadband service to rural residents in the state. The $26 million project includes $11 million in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and over $14 million in investment from Verizon. Over 500 miles of fiber will be deployed in connection with the build. Nearly 4,000 new households and businesses in Charles, Garrett, Cecil, Howard, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties will have access to Verizon’s Fios network as part of one of the biggest upgrades in their history.

“Verizon is excited to participate in Maryland’s “FY23 Network Infrastructure Grant Program,” said Tony Lewis, Verizon vice-president, state government policy. “This grant will assist Verizon in the deployment of its all-fiber network and Fios Home Internet service to addresses in Charles County, and thousands of additional homes and business in other parts of the State.” – Verizon is bringing more choice for reliable internet to Maryland residents as it deploys high-speed, fiber optic broadband internet service across the state. Nearly 4,000 new households and businesses in Charles, Garrett, Cecil, Howard, St. Mary’s and Washington County will have access to Verizon’s Fios network as part of one of the biggest upgrades in our history.

In addition to this rural broadband project, Verizon is participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a U.S. government program run by the FCC to help low-income households afford internet service. Eligible customers can get free Verizon home internet service through the Verizon Forward Program. Verizon’s 100% fiber network delivers Fios broadband service with no data caps.

Access to broadband in rural areas is a nationwide issue, and the Charles County Board of Commissioners is taking proactive steps to address it. The additional funding provided by the state of Maryland will allow for the continued expansion of high-speed internet access in Charles County, bringing connectivity to previously underserved areas.

