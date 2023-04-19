Fourth and fifth-grade students from Charles County recently participated in the Elementary Mathematics Challenge sponsored by SMECO and Charles County Public Schools. The event took place on Saturday, March 25, at Theodore G. Davis Middle School. The challenge consisted of 30 individual questions and a team portion that required students to work together to solve four multi-step problems within a set amount of time.

Fourth grade from Mary H. Matula Elementary School Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The competition’s top five individual results were totaled with a maximum of 150 points, and the team portion was worth 150 points, with the total calculated to determine the top teams and individual students. Among the participants, the following were the winners in the individual categories:

Fourth-grade individual winners:

Desmond Warner, first place, Mary H. Matula Elementary School

James Harper, second place, T.C. Martin Elementary School

Paul Wills III, third place, Martin Elementary School

Fifth-grade individual winners:

Austin Jarrell, first place, Martin Elementary School

Hunter Lackey, second place, Martin Elementary School

Jaxon Conley, third place, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School

Fifth grade from T.C. Martin Elementary School Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The fourth-grade team from Matula Elementary School earned first place in its category. The team was coached by Christina Caron, a learning resource teacher. The team members included McKenzie Brown, Madison Dunn, Jason Falkler, Roman Gibala, Madisyn Millard, Jeanne Vazhappilly, and Desmond Warner. The team from C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, coached by Virginia Basquez, a fifth-grade teacher, took second place. Martin’s team, coached by fourth-grade teachers Jennifer Daughtery and Kaitlyn Roberson, came in third. Arthur Middleton Elementary School’s team, coached by Stefanie Marcuse, a fourth-grade teacher, placed fourth, and Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School came in fifth, coached by Corrie Wutka, a fourth-grade teacher.

In the fifth-grade category, Martin Elementary School’s team placed first, coached by Nina Beard, a fifth-grade teacher. The team included Jamahl Harper, Austin Jarrell, Hunter Lackey, Autumn Portillo, Renay Smith, William Vailati, and Nicholas Williams. Mitchell’s team, coached by Corey Specht, a fifth-grade teacher, came in second place. William A. Diggs Elementary School placed third and was coached by fifth-grade teacher Jacqueline Stancliff. Barnhart’s team, coached by Basquez, took fourth place, and Danielle Nagle, an instructional resource teacher, coached the fifth-place team from Higdon Elementary School.

The competition was a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their skills and showcase their knowledge in mathematics. SMECO and Charles County Public Schools aim to provide opportunities for students to excel academically and foster a love for learning. With events like the Elementary Mathematics Challenge, students can develop and hone their skills in mathematics, preparing them for future academic endeavors.

