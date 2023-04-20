On April 18th, a scuffle between two students at Mathew Henson Middle School in Charles County, Maryland resulted in one student activating a stun gun in the school hallway. School staff promptly intervened and recovered the weapon, and no injuries were reported.

The school resource officer was notified and launched an investigation into the incident. While the student cannot be charged with a criminal offense under Maryland law, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) has been informed of the situation for potential follow-up services.

The student will also face disciplinary action through the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) system. The CCPS takes incidents like this very seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons in schools.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.

The activation of a stun gun on school property is a serious offense, regardless of the student’s intent. The CCPS has strict policies in place to ensure the safety of all students and staff members. Students who violate these policies face disciplinary action, which can include suspension or expulsion.

The incident serves as a reminder that weapons have no place in schools. Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the dangers of weapons and the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior to school staff or law enforcement.

The CCPS and the school resource officer are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students, and will continue to work together to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

As of now, it is unclear what led to the scuffle between the two students. However, it is clear that the situation could have been much worse if not for the quick actions of school staff.

