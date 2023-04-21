The weekend is the perfect time to unwind, relax and enjoy some quality time with family, friends, and loved ones.

Plenty of events and activities are happening in every city during the weekend, from concerts and festivals to sports events and cultural celebrations. Whether you’re into music, sports, art, or food, there’s always something exciting to do on the weekend.

So why not take advantage of this time to get out, explore, and have fun?

Local Music Schedule

Friday – April 21st

12:00pm – Funkzilla – The Rex – Bar Crawl Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – Krys Baker & Becky Titus – Social – Bar Crawl Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – Fast Eddie & the Boys – Antonette’s Garden – Leonardtown MD

4:00pm – Jack McNutt – Olde Town Pub – Bar Crawl Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – Billy Breslin – Green Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

5:00pm – Justin Allen – Brenton Bay Golf & Country Club – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – Bad Nights – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD

5:00pm – Nightcap – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – Richard Walton – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

6:00pm – Restart – The Rex – Bar Crawl Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Mike Mead – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

6:00pm – McKenna Randall – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – Justin Taylor – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

7:00pm – Garden State Radio – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Olde Town Pub – Bar Crawl Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Social – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:30pm – Thunderball – The Jetty Dock Bar – Kent Narrows MD

9:00pm – Bad Nights – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:00pm – Mike Damron – Anglers Seafood Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – Greg Barrick & Justin Myles – Hills Country Store – Helen MD

Saturday – April 22nd

12:00pm – Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn – Two Lions Vinyards – Upper Marlboro MD

1:30pm – Folk Salad – Generations Vineyard – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Jacob Panic – Gemeny Winery & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Billy Breslin – Romano Vineyard & Winery – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – John Luskey – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – David Sparrow – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Paradox – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:30pm – Joseph Norris – Earth Day @ Summerseat Farm – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Squid Inc – Wing Fest @ Del Ray Pizzeria – Alexandria VA

3:00pm – Noel Duke & Friends – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

4:30pm – GrooveSpan – Plein Air Painting @ Wharf Gazebo – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Arkansas Williams – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

6:00pm – Borderline Blues – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Skyla Burrell – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – Bad Nights – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:30pm – The Crayfish – The Potomac Gardens – Colton’s Point MD

7:00pm – California Ramblers – Anderson’s Bar – Clements MD

7:00pm – Work in Progress – Gridiron Grill – Callaway MD

7:00pm – The Amish Outlaws – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

8:00pm – Jody Fest – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

— Stone Brew, Scissorfist, Forged in Static, RoachZilla, Mule Skinner

8:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Huntt’s Tavern – Pomfret MD

8:00pm – Stereo Bouncer – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – Tommy McGee Band – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

8:30pm – More, More, More – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Huntt’s Tavern – Pomfret MD

9:00pm – Out of Order – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

9:00pm – Doc Marten & the Flannels – PTM Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Sunday – April 23rd

12:30pm – Justin Taylor – Taste of SOMD @ MD Vet Museum – Bel Alton MD

1:00pm – The Reagan Years – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:00pm – Nightcap – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – G Frequency – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

2:00pm – Billy Breslin – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – John Luskey – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

3:00pm – Jason Bishop – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Vicki Roberts Band – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale

3:00pm – Dean & Thompson – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

3:00pm – Stripped – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Nate ‘Doc’ Lohn – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Copper Pennies – Seabreeze Tiki Bar -Mechanicsville MD

Lynn Erion compiles the local music schedule.

