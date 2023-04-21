Maryland has partnered with the University of Maryland Medical System to purchase a large quantity of mifepristone, which is used for a variety of reproductive health care needs. The drug has been used safely in more than 60 countries since it was approved by the FDA over 20 years ago. Mifepristone is also used for miscarriage management and other medical uses. This purchase is aimed at protecting essential health care access for women in the state.

The Moore-Miller Administration of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Health have announced the partnership. The Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, stated: “As a member of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, Maryland will not stand for this assault on women’s healthcare. This purchase is another example of our Administration’s commitment to ensure Maryland remains a safe haven for abortion access and quality reproductive health care.”

The state administration and the University of Maryland Medical System are committed to ensuring that women can receive the best possible care for their reproductive health needs. The Maryland Department of Health, in particular, is working closely with the Moore-Miller administration to ensure that the reproductive rights of all Marylanders are protected.

“Losing access to this medication will lead to poor health outcomes for women,” said MDH Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. “The Maryland Department of Health is proud to protect the reproductive rights of Marylanders, and we will continue to do so.”

This is just one of the efforts made by the Moore-Miller administration to protect reproductive rights in Maryland. The state administration released $3.5 million in previously withheld funding for the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program, established in 2022 by the ?Abortion Care Access Act. This act is intended to ensure access to high-quality, safe abortion care in Maryland by providing a grant for clinical training of abortion care providers and their clinical care teams?. The health department has put forth a request for applications seeking a vendor to provide that training.

The Moore-Miller administration has also supported four bills passed by the General Assembly that will further protect abortion access, privacy, and out-of-state patients. One of these bills will create a constitutional amendment that will enshrine reproductive rights in the Maryland Constitution. The Moore-Miller administration is grateful for the partnership of state and federal leaders in protecting access to reproductive health care in Maryland.

Senator Ben Cardin commented on the announcement: “Reproductive health care should not be restricted by the courts or governments. In the face of outrageous court decisions that will have sweeping negative consequences nationwide, I applaud Gov. Moore for taking action that will protect bodily autonomy and access to safe and effective medication that has been in wide use for decades. This erosion of rights and access to safe and proven medical care cannot continue unabated.”

Marylanders resoundingly support reproductive freedom and we applaud Governor Moore for taking these steps to protect these rights while the issue remains in legal limbo,” said Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger. “Medical decisions should not be made by judges, but by medical experts, who have vouched for the safety and efficacy of abortion medication and are backed by decades of scientific research. This action will ensure that potentially life-saving medication will continue to be available to Maryland women.”

Maryland has taken this important step to ensure that women continue to have access to safe and effective reproductive health care. This partnership will help secure the supply of mifepristone, which is essential for the reproductive health care needs of women in Maryland.

