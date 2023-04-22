Navy junior Stephanie Lee has been awarded the title of Patriot League Women’s Golfer of the Week after setting two program records during the final event of the regular season. Lee’s achievement was announced on Wednesday by the league office.

Lee clinched the medalist honors at the Navy Spring Invitational last Sunday, playing on her home course at the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club. The junior finished at the top of the individual leaderboard, posting a program-low 36-hole score of 4-under par 140. She was two strokes behind the leaders after Saturday, with a 1-over par 73 opening round before notching a program-record round of 5-under par 67.

This is the first time in her collegiate career that Lee has earned medalist honors. Her first-place finish also helped Navy place third in the tournament.

Lee previously claimed PL Co-Golfer of the Week honors on Oct. 5, alongside teammate Mara Hirtle. The pair tied for sixth at the Navy Fall Invitational and led the Mids to the team title. With Lee’s latest achievement, Navy has now won weekly league honors six times this season. Additionally, four different Mids have won PL Golfer of the Week.

Next up for the Midshipmen is the Patriot League Championship, which will be held this weekend, April 21-23, at the Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Va.

The Patriot League is a collegiate athletic conference comprising ten full-time members in the northeastern United States. The conference sponsors championships in 24 sports, including golf. The Women’s Golf Patriot League Championship features eight teams from the conference competing over three days.

The U.S. Naval Academy Golf Club, where Lee set her record score, is located in Annapolis, Maryland. The club boasts two championship golf courses, the Naval Academy Golf Course and the Blue Course. The Naval Academy Golf Course is home to the Navy men’s and women’s golf teams.

Lee’s achievement highlights the strong showing of the Navy golf program this season. With six weekly league honors under their belt, the Midshipmen will look to continue their success at the upcoming Patriot League Championship.

