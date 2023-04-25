Leonardtown, MD – The Town of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association, and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council are thrilled to announce the return of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival. The festival features an exciting lineup of artists, including Doc Martin & the Flannels, Latrice Carr, Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte, Phillip Michael Parsons, Vertigo Red and more, from April to October 2023.

The On the Water’s Edge music series, sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of Re/Max 100 and Homes for Heroes, is returning with free shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation. The shuttle takes attendees from around town to the Wharf, or they can pull up to the town’s slips and enjoy the music with friends right from their boats. For trolley route info (including new stops), hours, and tracking details, visit: visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtowntrolley.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, April 29th, with Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte’s performance at the Leonardtown Wharf from 6 PM – 8 PM during the Leonardtown Music and Dance Appreciation Day. The event is an all-day event filled with music and dance performances throughout Leonardtown in honor of International Day of Dance. The event is also an early celebration of Cinco De Mayo. The award-winning ensemble performs a wide variety of original compositions and arrangements from traditional Salsa music to Salsa Jazz. Talented Latin Dance Instructors, Elajiah Hurtt (formerly Tracy Hurtt) and Robin Santiago, will be on hand to teach attendees who wish to learn Salsa and Kizomba dancing.

In addition to live music and dancing, attendees can purchase tasty eats from The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the Gato Tacos food truck, award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, beer from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, and sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop.

Other concerts around Leonardtown, including the Leonardtown Square and Port of Leonardtown Winery, are presented by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, the County Times, The Rex Restaurant & Bar, the Port of Leonardtown Winery, and other valued sponsors.

“We hope you’ll join us for a wonderful evening of Salsa music, dancing, and fun – not to mention a spectacular Wharf sunset! Then look for other exciting concerts around town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from April ’til October 2023 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!” said the organizers.

For a complete list of music in Leonardtown, visit: visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownmusicfest.

The organizers urge attendees to follow all the COVID-19 protocols and stay safe while enjoying the festival.

