Art enthusiasts aged 7 to 17 are invited to join art instructor Ms. Ellen Duke Wilson in exploring fine arts through St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes this summer.

Through sketching, painting, and sculpting, young artists will expand their understanding of art and history, while also reflecting on how making art can positively impact society for future generations.

St. Clement’s Island Museum Site Manager, Christina Barbour, expressed gratitude for Wilson’s return to teach these popular classes for the fourth year. “The children have loved coming to each class here at the museum and learning something new in a fun, creative way.”

At the end of each session, participants create an individualized work of art to share with their family and community. The classes, which cost $5 per child, are offered June 20-22, July 11-13, July 25-27, and August 8-10. Preregistration is required, and all materials are provided. However, participants are encouraged to bring a light snack.

Parents are encouraged to sign their children up as soon as possible, as slots fill up quickly. To register, please call Christina Barbour at (301) 769-4723. For more information on this or other events, visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Like this: Like Loading...