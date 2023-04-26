The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) has announced that 11 public schools in the county have been recertified as Maryland Green Schools, and one additional school has earned its initial certification this year. Under the Green Schools program, schools are recognized for their exemplary work in environmental education, sustainability action, and community engagement, focusing on how the community’s relationship with the environment impacts public health and society and promotes environmental literacy.

The Maryland Green School program has been established for 24 years to celebrate Maryland’s model environmental education efforts as seen through extensive projects that address at least four of the following areas: energy, water, waste, habitat restoration, transportation, healthy school environment, and structures for outdoor learning. Schools that successfully integrate “green” thinking into every aspect of the school experience, from staff professional development to community celebrations, are recognized and encouraged to seek recertification every four years.

Green School status is acquired over a period of approximately two years as schools establish a practical, proactive environmental program that includes getting the entire community involved in becoming more environmentally conscious. Schools are encouraged to demonstrate sustained environmental action and awareness culture.

Crofton High School is the newest school in the county to achieve Maryland Green School Status. With 55 schools and centers with Maryland Green School status, about 44 percent of AACPS facilities have completed the challenging process to earn the state’s highest recognition of environmental literacy.

Recertification occurs every four years after the initial certification. The following schools earned recertification this year:

Fourth recertification – Sustainable Bronze (16 years as a Green School): Davidsonville Elementary School

Third recertification – Sustainable (12 years): Bates Middle School, Ruth Parker Eason School, South Shore Elementary School

Second recertification (8 years): Annapolis Elementary School, Central Middle School, Edgewater Elementary School, Severn Elementary School

First recertification (4 years): George Cromwell Elementary School, Maryland City Elementary School, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Successful schools integrate “green” thinking into every aspect of the school experience, from staff professional development to community celebrations. The Green Schools program recognizes and rewards schools that demonstrate an ongoing effort to improve environmental literacy among students and staff.

