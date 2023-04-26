Marylanders are gearing up for the much-awaited return of the Maryland State Fair, set to occur over three weekends this summer. The 142nd annual fair is expected to bring plenty of excitement with rides, games, food, animals, and many activities.

Scheduled to run from August 24 to September 10, the fair will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on other days. Fair-goers can also look forward to an extended weekend of festivities as the event will remain open on Labor Day, which falls on September 4 this year.

As per the regulations, any individual under 18 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older after 6 p.m. This aims to ensure all attendees’ safety, particularly younger visitors.

The Maryland State Fair is a longstanding tradition dating back over a century. Each year, the fair brings together people from across the state, providing a platform for entertainment and recreation.

The fair’s website provides visitors with a list of activities and attractions, including but not limited to carnival games, livestock exhibitions, concerts, and food vendors. Fair-goers can also look forward to thrilling rides such as the Ferris wheel and roller coasters.

One of the fair’s highlights is interacting with various animals. Attendees can learn more about livestock rearing and in some cases, even interact with the animals. This provides an educational aspect to the fair, making it an excellent opportunity for families with children.

The Maryland State Fairgrounds, located in Timonium, is an expansive venue with plenty of space to accommodate various activities and attractions. The location is easily accessible by public transportation and has ample parking for visitors.

The Maryland State Fair is a platform for entertainment and a significant economic driver for the state. According to a report by the University of Maryland, the fair generated over $62 million in economic activity in 2019, significantly boosting local businesses.

Tickets are available on the fair’s website for those interested in attending. Prices vary depending on the day and type of admission, but visitors can look forward to an enjoyable experience regardless of the ticket type.

