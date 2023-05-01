The Bowie Baysox and Richmond Flying Squirrels faced off in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Baysox winning the first game 1-0 and losing the second game 6-4.

The first game saw a dazzling performance from left-handed starter Cade Povich, who struck out ten batters in five shutout innings and only allowed one hit and two walks. The Baysox offense was limited to early damage, with Donta’ Williams delivering a sacrifice fly to left field to score Cesar Prieto in the first inning for the game’s only run.

In the second game, the Baysox struck first with a single by John Rhodes that brought home Coby Mayo, who had hit his team-leading seventh double earlier in the inning. However, Richmond took control in the third inning, scoring four runs off of Baysox pitcher Garrett Stallings.

They added two more runs in the fourth and sixth innings, while the Baysox fought back with a run in the fourth and a two-run homer from Zach Watson in the sixth. Unfortunately, the Baysox were unable to complete the comeback, going down in order in the seventh inning.

The split sends the Baysox’s record on the season to 6-13, while the Flying Squirrels remain in first place in the Southwest division. Right-hander Mychal Givens also made an appearance for the Baysox, pitching a scoreless sixth inning as part of a Major League rehab assignment for the Baltimore Orioles.

Like this: Like Loading...