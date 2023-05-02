Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau Deputies responded to an armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank in Dunkirk, MD, on Monday, May 1, 2023, around 1:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a male suspect approached the counter, passed the teller a note, and displayed a handgun, demanding money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to witnesses, the suspect entered a brown Kia with no front tag and fled southbound on Rt. 4. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau located a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses at Rt. 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The detectives initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled through a red light, causing several property damage accidents along northbound Rt. 4.

A pursuit ensued along Rt. 2 and Rt. 260 in Owings, where the suspect struck an uninvolved citizen’s vehicle, leaving both vehicles disabled and ending the pursuit.

Two occupants in the suspect vehicle were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, and two additional occupants were apprehended and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Unfortunately, the uninvolved citizen was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional information about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective W. Wells at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-2800 ext. 2595.

