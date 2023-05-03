The Bureau of Land Management Eastern States (BLM), Charles County Public Schools, Chesapeake Conservancy, and College of Southern Maryland (CSM) recently collaborated to host “Creating an Environmental Foundation for Success,” a career symposium for high school and college students in Charles County, Maryland. The event was held on April 25th at CSM’s Velocity Center in Indian Head.

The symposium allowed attendees to learn about prospective careers in the environmental field. A panel of speakers shared their experiences in the industry and helped students build familiarity with environmental and land management careers. Participants also had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with various regional environmental groups and organizations.

McDonough High School. Credit: McDonough High School.

“Chesapeake Conservancy is proud to help the next generation of leaders become environmental stewards,” said Joel Dunn, president and CEO of Chesapeake Conservancy. “Charles County is home to some of the most significant places to discover the wonders of nature in our region, including the recently designated Mallows Bay – Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary and Douglas Point Special Recreation Management Area. We’re excited to help students learn about these environmental success stories and introduce them to some of the leaders and organizations that help advance conservation in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. If students can learn from the real people who signal change, we know that the conservation movement will continue to strengthen with the current and next generation.”

Students from Charles County Public Schools and the College of Southern Maryland attended the event. Mitchell Leverette, BLM Eastern States state director, praised the event, saying, “The symposium was an outstanding opportunity to connect with the best and brightest students from Charles County Public Schools and the College of Southern Maryland. We showcased the many programs and career paths that promote conservation and outdoor recreation on public lands in Maryland and across the country. The students shared with us what drives their interest in public lands, the outdoors and the environment. We are inspired by the young talent we met and hopeful this engagement will motivate them to become the BLM’s future leaders.”

Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President of CSM, also expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The College of Southern Maryland is thrilled to partner with the Bureau of Land Management Eastern States, Charles County Public Schools and the Chesapeake Conservancy to host this thoughtful symposium about the many important careers that students can pursue in the field of environmental science and stewardship. As the region’s workforce pipeline, we pride ourselves on working closely with our regional partners as a convener and connector. This wonderful collaboration will garner high community impact by exposing students to meaningful opportunities and experts in their fields.”

The event highlighted the importance of educating and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards. By introducing students to career opportunities and allowing them to speak directly with industry professionals and organizations, the symposium served as a valuable resource for those interested in pursuing careers in the environmental field.

In conclusion, the symposium was a successful collaboration between BLM, Chesapeake Conservancy, Charles County Public Schools and CSM. The event provided valuable insight into prospective careers in the environmental industry and introduced students to important environmental organizations in the region. By inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, the event helped to promote conservation and outdoor recreation on public lands in Maryland and across the country.

