Leonardtown is gearing up for a month-long celebration of Cinco de Mayo, with exciting activities scheduled throughout May. The festivities are being organized by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and local businesses.

From live music to art activities, a Cinco de Mayo Art Show, face painting featuring Día de los Muertos designs, Merengue Dance lessons, and a live Lucha Libre event, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Additionally, visitors can take cocktail classes, indulge in specialty food and enjoy live Mariachi music.

The official kickoff to the Leonardtown Cinco de Mayo Celebration will be during the May First Friday All Weekend Event from Friday, May 5th to Sunday, May 7th. The event is part of the Latin Nights in Leonardtown series, which features Latin-themed events and activities throughout the year.

Families are encouraged to join in on the festivities and make the most of the month-long celebration. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to see and do. To find out more about the event and other Latin-themed activities, visit visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.

The Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council have been working hard to organize a wide range of activities that showcase the town’s vibrant and diverse culture. The month-long celebration of Cinco de Mayo is just one of the many events they have planned for the year.

The event organizers hope the month-long celebration will help promote the town as a cultural destination and encourage visitors to explore all that Leonardtown has to offer. With a rich history, diverse culture, and many things to see and do, Leonardtown quickly becomes one of Maryland’s most popular tourist destinations.

For those looking to experience the best of what Leonardtown has to offer, there’s no better time to visit than during the month-long celebration of Cinco de Mayo. With so many activities and events scheduled, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

To learn more about the upcoming First Friday events and other exciting activities throughout Leonardtown, visit visitleonardtownmd.com/firstfriday.

