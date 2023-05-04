The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival is set to return for its 24th edition from July 7-9, 2023. This signature jazz event, held along the Potomac River in the charming town of Leonardtown, Maryland, is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most beloved festivals.

The festival has been known for its mix of renowned national jazz talent and local culinary delicacies of Maryland’s Mother County and has received several accolades, including the “Maximizing Opportunities Award” from the Maryland Office of Tourism in 2019.

The three-day jazz extravaganza kicks off on Friday, July 7, 2023, with a welcome reception at the Inn at Leonardtown at 2 p.m. The town’s businesses will participate, and a free concert featuring the Eric Byrd Trio at 5 p.m. will be held.

The main event will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, on the grounds of St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, just 20 minutes from Leonardtown. The festival will feature four amazing acts: popular GrooveSpan, local favorite Latrice Carr, always-fantastic Brian Simpson, and nationally acclaimed jazz artist Kim Waters. There will also be several food vendors offering a wide variety of seafood and other Southern Maryland fare, as well as jazzy vendors, free water taxi rides around St. Clement’s Island, and free museum admission. An after-party will be held at Brudergarten at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, businesses in the Town of Leonardtown will once again host various jazz-themed activities, including jazz brunches at several in-town restaurants, jazz events at Port of Leonardtown Winery, and much more. Exclusive jazz cruises on Breton Bay will also be offered on Friday and Sunday.

Visitors from out of town are encouraged to stay for the entire weekend by purchasing special discount festival hotel packages, including hotel room stays, festival tickets, and more.

Proceeds from the event will go towards funding the non-profit Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, whose mission is to support the museums and historic sites under the care of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The event’s major partners include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and many Leonardtown businesses.

Tickets, including VIP and discount packages, are available on the festival’s website, PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com. The public is encouraged to check these resources regularly for event updates.

With a spectacular lineup and a mix of jazz, seafood, and local culture, the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival promises to be a memorable weekend.

