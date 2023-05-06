The No. 25 Navy women’s lacrosse team fell to No. 15 Army 12-11 in double overtime in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament on Thursday evening at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, Md. The loss marks the first semifinal loss for Navy since 2014.

The Midshipmen held the Black Knights scoreless for nearly 16 minutes in the second half, but were unable to net the game-winner. Emma Richardell had a career-high 14 saves, while senior defensive captain Athena Corroon praised the defensive unit for playing as a team.

“I am so proud of the defensive unit,” Corroon said. “We played as a unit and as a team. [Richardell] played phenomenal and she kept us in that game. It was really fun to play with her.”

Defensively, Navy caused 11 of Army’s 18 turnovers in the game. On the offensive side, Leelee Denton, Emily Messinese, Maggie DeFabio, and Tori DiCarlo each netted two goals apiece.

Army was able to gain extra possessions, winning 21 of 30 draw controls on the night. Alyssa Daley won six of nine draws for Navy, while Messinese and Ava Yovino combined for three.

“It is a shame that either team had to lose tonight,” head coach Cindy Timchal said after the game. “For Navy, this was a tough game to lose in double overtime. Both teams stood tall defensively. Both teams had opportunities. It was a wonderful game to be a part of.”

Navy will look to bounce back from the loss as they continue their season.

