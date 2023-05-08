Budds Creek, MD (5/5/23)- Severna Park Kyle Lear scored a convincing win in last Friday night’s 20-lap Limited Late Model headliner at Potomac Speedway. Lear’s winning drive would come steering his Ray Ciccarelli-owned Rocket no.49 and would mark the former track champions’ 26th career division feature win.

Lear vaulted from his second starting spot into the race lead on the first lap and would eventually pace all 20 circuits. Eventual runner-up Jamie Lathroum stayed close to Lear throughout but would not get close enough to make a bid for the win. “Out of all the cars I have ever driven down here, this was by far the best race car I have ever had.” Lear stated in victory lane. “Ray has given me a great opportunity to drive his cars and this win is for him and all the people that help with this deal.” Roadsters-Dominic King Credit: Diane Homberg Photography & Creations Roadsters-Jason Jarvis Credit: Diane Homberg Photography & Creations Strictly Stock-John Hardesty Credit: Diane Homberg Photography & Creations Street Stocks-PJ Hatcher Credit: Diane Homberg Photography & Creations Limited Late Models-Kyle Lear Credit: Diane Homberg Photography & Creations RUSH Late Models-Mike Walls Credit: Diane Homberg Photography & Creations

Jonathan Raley was solid in third, defending track champion Brandon Long was fourth, with DJ Garrett posted a career-best fifth-place effort. Heats went to Sam Archer and Jamie Lathroum.

In the companion 20-lap RUSH Late Model feature, Hanover Pa’s Mike Walls drove a flawless race to win his first career division feature. Walls was quick at the start as he snared the race lead on the first lap and would drive off uncontested to score the coveted victory aboard his MasterSbilt no.52.

“Well, The old saying goes that a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes, and I guess this was true for us here tonight.” Walls stated post-race. “We’ve been working on this car, and Tader from MasterSbilt has gotten us pointed in the right direction.” Joey Love, Ed Pope Jr, Dale Hollidge, and Jeremy Pilkerton completed the top five. Heats went to Pope and Love.

In support class action defending track champion PJ Hatcher scored his second win of the season and career 32nd in the 20-lap Street Stock feature, John Hardesty took his first win of the season and career 28th in the 15-lap Strictly Stock main with Dominic King and Jason Jarvis splitting the two 15-lap Roadster events.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Kyle Lear, Jamie Lathroum, Jonathan Raley, Brandon Long, DJ Garrett, Jeff King, Chuck Cox, Sam Archer, Cory Higgs, Daniel Snead, Scott Wilson, Doug Legum, Kenny Moreland, David Williams

RUSH Late Model feature finish

Mike Walls, Joey Love, Ed Pope Jr, Dale Hollidge, Jeremy Pilkerton, Megan Mann, Jarrett Edwards, Scott Sweeney, Stephen Quade, Scooter Tippett

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Wyatt Hanson, Raymond Reed, Steve Hilgenberg, Ben Pirner, Johnny Burch, John Cobb, Mike Bladen, Hank Stonestreet, Gerald Shannon, Savannah Windsor, James Rainey, Mason Hanson

Strictly Stock feature finish

John Hardesty, James Stone Jr, Nabil Guffey, Johnny Hardesty, Daniel Knodle, Ricky Sexton, Shawn Howsare, Brian Copsey, Sarah Culver, Patrick Kelly, Bob Todd, Billy Tucker, Greg Mattingly, Jayden Hatcher

Roadster feature finish (1)

Jason Jarvis, Dominic King, John Hammett, Cody Bottorf, Stephen Suite, Mackenzie Smith, Earl Whitehouse, Joey Suite, John Healy, Rebecca Stone, Justin Borman DNS-Mason Foster, Travis Dye, Trevor Hammett, George Burch

Roadster feature finish (2)

Dominic King, Jason Jarvis, Stephen Suite, John Hammett, Cody Bottorf, Earl Whitehouse, John Healy, Joey Suite, Rebecca Stone DNS-Mackenzie Smith, Justin Borman

Like this: Like Loading...