On May 2 at 3:26 p.m., a call was placed to 9-1-1 about a shooting at Davis Middle School, which prompted a swift response from local law enforcement. Officers arrived at the scene to find a school resource officer (SRO) already inside the school, and they quickly secured the building and began investigating the incident.

After a thorough investigation, the call was determined to be false. The SRO has since identified two 12-year-old students as having made the call, which was nothing more than a cruel prank. The juveniles will not face charges due to their age but will receive appropriate disciplinary action from the school.

Maryland state law prohibits charging juveniles for false 911 calls, regardless of the severity of the offense. While this law exists to protect young people from being subjected to overly harsh legal consequences, it also means that prank calls like this can go unpunished. As a result, parents are being urged to speak with their children about the dangers of making false calls to 9-1-1.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is taking this incident seriously, as false calls can divert crucial resources away from real emergencies and put lives at risk. In a statement released to the public, the Sheriff’s Office emphasized the importance of using 911 responsibly.

