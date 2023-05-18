PRINCE FREDERICK, MD—Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) announced the appointment of three school administrators and a supervisor of Early Childhood during the recent Board of Education (BOE) meeting held on May 11, 2023. The approved candidates are Ms. Andrea Young as principal of Calvert High School, Ms. Sarah Weisner as principal of Barstow Elementary School, Ms. Amanda Merillat as assistant principal of Sunderland Elementary School, and Ms. Michelle Ward as supervisor of Early Childhood. Andrea Young Sarah Weisner Michelle Ward Amanda Merillat

Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel expressed his confidence in the newly appointed administrators, stating, “All of these individuals have an extensive background in education and are committed to serving our students to ensure they have a positive experience and academic success while at Calvert County Public Schools.”

Ms. Andrea Young, the current assistant principal at Northern High School, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to her position at Northern High School, she taught in Ohio and Charles County. Additionally, she served as a vice-principal intern before joining Calvert County. Ms. Young holds a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish degree and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Akron.

With her diverse educational background, Ms. Sarah Weisner has been appointed Barstow Elementary School’s principal. She taught middle and high school English Language Arts in St. Mary’s County and served as an instructional resource teacher and acting assistant principal at Margaret Brent Middle and Spring Ridge Middle Schools. Ms. Weisner earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Human Resource Development from Towson University.

Joining Sunderland Elementary School as the new assistant principal is Ms. Amanda Merillat. She brings with her a strong foundation in Early Childhood Education, having received a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education from Coastal Carolina University. Ms. Merillat furthered her education with a Master of Leadership–Administration and Supervision from the College of Notre Dame. Currently serving as a dean at St. Leonard Elementary School, she has previously taught at Calvert Elementary and St. Leonard Elementary Schools and worked as an instructional coach at Sunderland Elementary School.

Lastly, Ms. Michelle Ward, the current principal at Barstow Elementary, has been appointed as the supervisor of Early Childhood. Her experience in the field includes teaching kindergarten and second grade and serving as a lead teacher for the CCPS summer school program, a learning specialist, and a dean. Ms. Ward holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Elon College and a Master of Science in Human Resource Development and Educational Leadership from Towson University.

These new appointments are set to take effect on July 1, 2023, as the school district prepares for the upcoming academic year. Those interested in exploring career opportunities within Calvert County Public Schools can find more information on the official website at www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/employment.

The CCPS Board of Education’s recent decisions aim to ensure a positive and enriching educational experience for students, emphasizing the district’s commitment to academic success and the overall development of its students.

Like this: Like Loading...