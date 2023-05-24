St. Mary’s City, Maryland – Drum enthusiasts, get ready for an unparalleled opportunity to enhance your drumming prowess at the Mid Atlantic Drum Camp, taking place from July 16 to 20, 2023. This five-day intensive camp, held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, promises an immersive experience for drummers aged 9 to 22, from beginner to advanced levels.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of accomplished artists who will inspire and guide participants throughout the camp. Among the renowned artists headlining the event is jazz and metal prodigy Greyson Nekrutman, who has mesmerized audiences with his exceptional skills. Nekrutman’s ability to blend different genres and push the boundaries of drumming makes him a captivating instructor.

Joining Nekrutman is the esteemed Willie Howell, former music director for DeBarge and a master drummer in the hip-hop and go-go genres. Howell’s extensive experience in the music industry and his innate ability to infuse infectious rhythms into his performances will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on attendees.

Adding to the roster of accomplished artists is David Stanoch, a best-selling author renowned for his book “Mastering the Tables of Time.” Stanoch’s expertise in rhythmic concepts and timekeeping techniques will provide camp participants with invaluable insights to improve their drumming abilities.

Sheila Klotz, the reigning champion of the Hit Like a Girl International Drum Set competition, will also be sharing her knowledge and expertise. Klotz’s exceptional drumming skills and ability to command the stage with her energetic performances will inspire camp attendees to reach new heights in their drumming journey.

Additionally, Alex Cohen, a master of pedals and polyrhythms and the author of two best-selling drumming books, will join the stellar lineup of instructors. Cohen’s expertise in kick pedal technique and his unique insights into creating standout grooves will equip participants with the necessary tools to elevate their drumming to new levels.

The Mid Atlantic Drum Camp offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to strengthen drumming skills through practical exercises and expert guidance. Participants will learn effective practice methods, gain insights into what to practice, and discover how to develop their own signature sound on the drums. Furthermore, the camp will provide valuable tips on standing out in local music scenes and leveraging social media platforms to showcase drumming talents.

The camp also presents an invaluable networking opportunity, bringing together drummers from various regions. Drummers from Canada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina, and the entire east coast have already registered for this exceptional event. Interacting with fellow drummers allows for the exchange of ideas, fostering a vibrant and supportive drumming community.

Apart from the instructional sessions, the camp will feature nightly jam sessions and exclusive interaction opportunities with the artists. Participants will have the chance to showcase their skills alongside the renowned drummers, creating memorable musical moments. Furthermore, attendees can look forward to exciting swag and drum gear giveaways, adding to the overall experience.

For more information and registration details, interested individuals can contact somardrummers@gmail.com. Spaces are limited, so aspiring drummers are encouraged to secure their spots promptly.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and take your drumming skills to new heights. Join the Mid Atlantic Drum Camp 2023 and embark on a transformative journey that will leave you inspired, motivated, and ready to make your mark in the world of drumming.

