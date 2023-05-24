Washington, D.C. – In a trend that seems unbreakable, Olivia and Liam have once again claimed the titles of America’s most popular baby names in 2022. According to the annual list released by the Social Security Administration (SSA), Liam has dominated the boys’ category for an impressive six years in a row, while Olivia has been the preferred choice among new parents for four consecutive years.

The SSA’s data revealed a limited shuffle within the top 10 rankings, with only one newcomer making an appearance. Luna, a name brimming with celestial charm, gracefully ascended into the top 10 girls’ names for the first time, capturing the attention of parents nationwide.

Here are the coveted top 10 spots for boys’ and girls’ names in 2022:

Boys:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore

Girls:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

The Social Security Administration has been compiling this list since 1997, utilizing historical data dating back to 1880. With each passing year, the names chosen by parents shed light on the influence of popular culture on naming trends.

Alongside the top-ranking names, the SSA also unveiled the five fastest rising names for boys and girls in 2022:

Boys:

Dutton Kayce Chosen Khaza Eithan

Girls:

Wrenlee Neriah Arlet Georgina Amiri

For those curious about where their own names rank, the complete list can be found on the Social Security Administration’s official website at www.ssa.gov/babynames. The website also offers a historical perspective, allowing individuals to trace their names’ popularity over the past century.

“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborns is to obtain a Social Security number. This makes Social Security the ultimate authority on the most popular baby names each year!” emphasized Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “And just like a name, Social Security accompanies you throughout life’s journey. While you’re online, take a moment to explore what else you can do at www.ssa.gov.”

As the SSA’s annual baby names list serves as a reflection of the societal and cultural influences on naming trends, it remains a captivating indicator of popular choices among parents. Olivia and Liam’s continued reign, alongside the emergence of Luna, showcases the enduring appeal of timeless classics and the allure of fresh, celestial-inspired names in the ever-evolving landscape of baby naming.

