Leonardtown, MD—Get ready for an exciting musical event as the Town of Leonardtown and the Port of Leonardtown Winery join forces to present The Lucky Few in concert. This dynamic Southern Maryland band will take the stage at the Winery, located at 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650, on Saturday, May 27th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Known for their captivating performances and ability to connect with the audience, The Lucky Few will deliver a diverse repertoire of pop, rock, and country hits, creating a warm and engaging environment for all attendees.

The concert is part of the highly anticipated Leonardtown Summer Music Festival, which promises a summer filled with exceptional musical experiences for residents and visitors alike. The festival aims to bring the community together through the universal language of music and create unforgettable memories for all attendees.

This free and family-friendly concert guarantees an enjoyable evening of wine and song amidst the picturesque vineyards. Limited seating and parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the concert from the adjacent Port of Leonardtown Park, ensuring a comfortable and immersive experience.

To further enhance the experience, the Gato Tacos food truck will be on location, offering a delicious array of culinary delights. Additionally, the winery’s tasting room will be open, providing the opportunity to sample their award-winning wines and refreshing slushies. It’s important to note that while admission to the concert is free, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For those seeking more information and eager to explore other musical events in Leonardtown, please visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest. Furthermore, to learn more about the Port of Leonardtown Winery, its offerings, and its commitment to excellence, please visit POLWinery.com.

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival is a collaborative effort between the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association. It is made possible by the generous support of the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, as well as esteemed sponsors including Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, Jimmy Hayden Realtor of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes, Olde Towne Insurance, and many more. Their contributions ensure the success and continuation of this vibrant musical celebration.

With The Lucky Few’s electrifying performance, paired with the beautiful setting of the Port of Leonardtown Winery, this concert promises to be an exceptional experience for all attendees. Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 27th, and join us for an evening filled with outstanding music, delightful wines, and a warm sense of community.

