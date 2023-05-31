Nanjemoy, MD – On Saturday, June 3, 2023, military families will have the opportunity to engage in a special day of fishing and kayaking at the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary. This event, organized by the National Park Trust, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, and NOAA Fisheries, and dedicated to honoring military families, promises a memorable experience in the scenic waters.

Beginning at 10 am and lasting until 4 pm, the day-long event aims to provide military families with a chance to unwind and connect with nature. Located on Wilson Landing Road in Nanjemoy, Maryland, the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary boasts a unique ecosystem that is home to diverse marine life and a fascinating historic site known as the “Ghost Fleet.”

The event will commence with a warm welcome from NOAA Rangers, who will introduce participants to the marine sanctuary and offer insights into the fish and wildlife that thrive within its boundaries. Their engaging presentations will emphasize the importance of protecting the sanctuary and each person’s role in its preservation.

For those interested in fishing, local fishing guides will be on hand to teach the basics and assist participants in casting their lines into the picturesque Potomac River. The serene surroundings and abundant fish populations provide an ideal setting for families to create lasting memories while enjoying the sport. Complimentary fishing gear will be provided to all participants, who can keep the equipment as a memento of the day.

Following a delicious complimentary lunch, the Atlantic Kayak Company will lead participants on a leisurely 2-hour kayaking tour of the marine sanctuary. Families will have the opportunity to explore the renowned “Ghost Fleet,” an assemblage of over 100 World War I-era wooden steamships that were dismantled during the 1920s and 1930s. Today, the “Ghost Fleet” is both a historic landmark and a captivating attraction, drawing visitors from far and wide. The kayaking tour promises to be family-friendly, providing a unique perspective of the sanctuary’s natural beauty and rich history.

Representatives from each organizing organization will be available for interviews throughout the day, providing an opportunity to gain insights into the event’s significance and the collaborative efforts undertaken to make it possible. Additionally, military families in attendance will also be available for interviews, sharing their experiences and highlighting the importance of events that recognize and appreciate their contributions.

The Military Family Fishing and Kayaking event at the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary promises to be a day filled with adventure, education, and appreciation. It is a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering strong connections between military families and the natural wonders of our world. To learn more about the event or to participate, visit the official websites of the National Park Trust, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, or NOAA Fisheries.

As the day draws near, military families eagerly anticipate the opportunity to create treasured memories against the backdrop of Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary’s breathtaking beauty and intriguing history.

