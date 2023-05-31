Going the distance: one track team with kids from across the state of Maryland make their mark on the national stage

Charles County, 05/30/23 – The Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club represented Charles County and the greater state of Maryland as they showcased their extraordinary talent and determination during the Memorial Day weekend at two prestigious track, meets: the 16th Annual Mark Trail Memorial Day Invitational in Lawrenceville, GA, and the Legacy Invitational in Leesburg, VA. These remarkable competitions witnessed the club’s outstanding performances, resulting in many medals and the recognition of exceptional athletes.

In Lawrenceville, Georgia, the 16th Annual Mark Trail Memorial Day Invitational provided the perfect stage for Southern Sprinters to demonstrate their prowess. The club’s dedicated athletes delivered exceptional performances, claiming an impressive total of 44 medals, including ten gold, nine silver, and eight bronze. The team’s outstanding achievements were further highlighted as Cameron Homer (age 14), and Taylor Dent (age 9) were honored with the coveted MVP awards, acknowledging their exceptional skills and contributions to the club’s success.

Simultaneously, in Leesburg, Virginia, Southern Sprinters athletes joined forces with a group of 27 talented individuals to participate in the Legacy Invitational. The club continued its winning streak, bringing home a total of 15 medals, including six gold, five silver, and four bronze. Notably, Colin Hackett (age 10) and Zayden Saxton (age 12) were awarded the prestigious MVP titles, recognizing their exceptional performances and dedication to their crafts.

These outstanding achievements further solidify Southern Sprinters’ position as a trailblazer in the world of Track and Field. The club’s commitment to excellence and the development of its athletes has been evident in its consistent success in competitions. Southern Sprinters continue to set high standards for their athletes, aiming to earn scholarships to private high schools and universities and nurture the potential of these young athletes to become future professional athletes.

“We are immensely proud of our athletes’ remarkable performances at both the 16th Annual Mark Trail Memorial Day Invitational and the Legacy Invitational,” said Rohan Phipps, Head Coach of the Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club. “Our goal has always been to establish Maryland as a hub for Track and Field talent, and these remarkable achievements signify a major step towards realizing that vision. We remain committed to providing our athletes with the tools and opportunities they need to excel in their athletic pursuits while shaping them into well-rounded individuals.”

Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club extends its gratitude to the coaches, parents, and supporters who have played a pivotal role in nurturing the athletes’ talent and facilitating their success. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in helping the club’s athletes flourish and make their mark in the world of Track and Field.

For more information about the Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club, their achievements, and future events, please visit https://www.southernsp rinters.com/ or visit us on Instagram @southernsprinterstrack.

About Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club:

Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club is a prominent athletic organization based in Charles County, Maryland. With a primary focus on Track and Field, the club aims to provide young athletes with opportunities to excel in their sport, earn scholarships, and pursue professional careers. Through dedicated training, guidance, and participation in prestigious events, Southern Sprinters nurtures the talent and aspirations of its athletes while instilling values of discipline, sportsmanship, and personal growth.

Like this: Like Loading...