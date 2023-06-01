Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County – A devastating motor vehicle crash occurred on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 1:44 pm, when St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies were dispatched to the scene on Three Notch Road near the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road. The collision involved multiple vehicles, resulting in one fatality and one injured individual. The vehicles involved in the crash were identified as a white 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, a silver 2008 Toyota Camry, and a silver 2000 Toyota 4Runner.

Upon arrival, deputies were confronted with a harrowing scene. Two of the vehicles involved in the collision were overturned, emphasizing the severity of the crash. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit promptly responded to the location to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Based on preliminary findings, it was determined that the 2020 Corvette, driven by Michael Anthony Carlucci, a 48-year-old resident of Waldorf, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road near Laurel Grove Road when it collided with the rear driver side of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner. The 4Runner, operated by Jeamine Eugene Barnes, a 50-year-old Hollywood resident, was subsequently struck by the Toyota Camry, driven by Jalesa Wilcox, a 33-year-old Lusby resident. The impact of the crash caused all three vehicles to veer off the road and into an earthen berm. The Corvette and Camry rolled over as a result, while the 4Runner crossed the northbound lanes.

The collision’s severity led to Carlucci being transported to Capitol Regional Medical Center for immediate medical attention for his injuries. Unfortunately, first responders pronounced Wilcox, the driver of the Toyota Camry, dead at the scene.

While the investigation is ongoing, speed has been identified as a potential contributing factor to the crash. Law enforcement authorities are actively seeking information regarding a dark gray or black newer model Ford Mustang with stripes, which may have been present in the vicinity before the collision occurred.

To gather further details about the incident or any events leading up to it, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges individuals who witnessed the collision or have relevant information to come forward. Corporal Jason Smith can be contacted at 301-475-4200, extension 2328, or via email at jason.smith@stmaryscountymd.gov.

As the investigation progresses, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide updates to the public. Anyone with pertinent information regarding the crash must contact the authorities promptly. Together, we can help bring closure to the affected families and ensure the responsible parties are held accountable for their actions.

Like this: Like Loading...