SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs continued their winning streak with a decisive 5-1 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks, securing their third series win against them this season. The Blue Crabs, who hadn’t achieved a sweep since defeating the Charleston Dirty Birds a month ago, displayed an impressive performance on the field.

The game started with a pitching duel between Blue Crabs left-hander Sandro Cabrera and veteran pitcher Ivan Pineyro. Both pitchers held their ground, delivering scoreless frames inning after inning. However, the game took a turn in the sixth inning when Michael Baca smacked a double down the left field line, allowing Fox Semones to score from first base. Shortly after, Garrett Kueber singled into left field, bringing Baca home and giving the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

Staten Island fought back in the bottom of the sixth inning, with runners on first and second. Jack Elliot connected with the ball, sending it one-hopping toward the wall and scoring one run. However, Christian Santana disregarded the stop sign and attempted to score, only to be thrown out at the plate by Kueber, preventing the tying run.

The seventh inning saw K.C. Hobson kick off with a bang, smashing his ninth home run of the year and taking the lead in that category for the team. Isaias Quiroz added another run to the Blue Crabs’ tally after a ground ball was mishandled by Staten Island’s shortstop, Jeff Wehler.

As the game approached its closing stages, the FerryHawks fought to close the gap. In the bottom of the eighth, they scored one run and loaded the bases with the tying run on second base and no outs. However, Blue Crabs pitcher James Dykstra remained composed under pressure, striking out a batter and inducing an inning-ending double play to maintain their 4-2 lead.

Andre Scrubb took the mound for the Blue Crabs in the bottom of the ninth, shutting down all three FerryHawks batters and securing his ninth save of the season. With this win, the Blue Crabs have notched their third sweep of the year and improved their overall record to 19-12. They currently sit just half a game behind the division leaders in the North Division.

Following their successful series, the Blue Crabs will enjoy a scheduled off day on Monday before hitting the road to face the High Point Rockers in North Carolina. Ian Kahaloa will take the mound as the opening pitcher for Southern Maryland in the upcoming series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fans can catch all three games on FloSports.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are riding high on their recent victories, displaying a strong and determined performance on the field. With their eyes set on the top spot in the North Division, the team continues to showcase their talent and strive for success.

