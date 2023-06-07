LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) have announced the appointment of David Yingling as the new Deputy County Administrator. With a wealth of experience in county government programs and a strong commitment to the community, Yingling is well-prepared to take on this important role.

Commissioner President James Randy Guy expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, “We are very excited to have Captain Yingling taking on this new role. We have the fullest confidence that his dedication to excellence and to our community will continue to serve our residents.”

Yingling’s appointment was met with a warm reception from David Weiskopf, County Administrator, who remarked, “David brings a wealth of experience to the table and is already well-versed in many county government programs. I look forward to working with him more closely and welcome him wholeheartedly to the team!”

Yingling’s journey in public service began in 1998 when he joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) as a Deputy Sheriff. Throughout his career with the SMCSO, he rose through the ranks, holding various positions, including Commander of the Patrol Division, Commander of the Administrative Division, and Interim Assistant Sheriff.

Sheriff Steve Hall emphasized the qualities Yingling brings to his new role: “I believe David brings two things to his new county government position that are essential for success – a servant’s heart and the recognition that all county employees are in the customer service industry!”

Yingling’s educational background further reinforces his qualifications. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from St. Mary’s College and a Master of Science in Management from Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, he is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Yingling said, “For over 25 years, I have been fortunate to serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County. I am honored by the opportunity to continue to do so in this new role and grateful to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for their trust and support. I look forward to providing effective, transparent, and accessible services to our citizens.”

St. Mary’s County residents can find more information about the county government by visiting their official website at stmaryscountymd.gov.

As David Yingling assumes the position of Deputy County Administrator, his extensive experience, a strong commitment to the community, and comprehensive understanding of county government programs will undoubtedly contribute to the continued development and success of St. Mary’s County.

Like this: Like Loading...