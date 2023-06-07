LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened their regular business meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, commencing with an invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda.

During the meeting, the Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing LGBTQIA Month and extended a commendation to David Yingling upon his retirement. Years of Service awards were also bestowed upon county employees who had diligently served for a decade or more.

The Commissioners, however, postponed a crucial decision regarding the update of the St. Mary’s County Road Naming and Addressing Manual, indicating that further deliberation and analysis were necessary.

In the subsequent County Administrator time, several significant actions were taken by the Commissioners:

Approval of State’s Attorney’s Office Request for FY2024 GOCPYVS Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant: The Commissioners granted consent for the State’s Attorney’s Office to apply for the FY2024 GOCPYVS Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. Approval of the Department of Human Resources Updates to Personnel Policy Manual: The Commissioners approved the updates proposed by the Department of Human Resources regarding the personnel policy manual. Approval of FY2024 Cooperative Agreement between the Maryland Department of Agriculture and CSMC: The Commissioners authorized a cooperative agreement between the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the CSMC to control and eradicate invasive and designated weed species in St. Mary’s County. Approval of Employment Contract for St. Mary’s County Government Deputy County Administrator: The employment contract for the Deputy County Administrator of St. Mary’s County Government was approved by the Commissioners.

The subsequent CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. For access to CSMC decisions and related public documents, interested individuals can visit the county government website on BoardDocs. The live broadcast of CSMC meetings occurs on SMCG Channel 95 every Tuesday morning and is replayed on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Alternatively, meetings are available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The acknowledgment of LGBTQIA Month and the recognition of David Yingling’s retirement showcased the CSMC’s commitment to inclusivity and appreciation for dedicated service. While the decision to update the St. Mary’s County Road Naming and Addressing Manual was postponed, it reflects the Commissioners’ dedication to careful consideration and informed choices. Moreover, the approved actions during County Administrator time demonstrated the Commissioners’ active engagement in enhancing public safety, maintaining effective personnel policies, and preserving the county’s ecological balance.

The St. Mary’s County Commissioners remain dedicated to serving their constituents and ensuring transparent governance. The upcoming business meeting promises to address additional matters crucial to the country’s progress and development.

Like this: Like Loading...