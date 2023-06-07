St. Mary’s County, MD – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit has announced increased patrols along the Route 235 corridor after a recent fatal crash. Deputies will focus on speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving during morning and evening commutes to and from Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Cpl. Ken Flerlage, who has been actively involved in the increased patrols, expressed concern about the prevalent infractions on that particular stretch of highway. “It’s both speeding and phones,” he said. The Traffic Safety deputies have been utilizing new Ford Explorer cruisers with subdued reflective decals to blend in with traffic and catch offenders by surprise. Cpl. Flerlage on a traffic stop on Route 235 Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Ken Flerlage on a traffic stop in Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Flerlage observes a driver using a cellphone Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The need for enhanced enforcement measures became evident on Wednesday when deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Route 235 in Mechanicsville. Witnesses reported that speeding vehicles caused a chain reaction of collisions, resulting in the tragic death of 33-year-old Jaleisa Lynn Wilcox from Lusby. It is important to note that the victim was driving a separate vehicle and was not connected to the speeding cars.

After being briefed on the devastating collision, Sheriff Steve Hall had a stern message for the public. “The privilege to drive doesn’t supersede another’s right to drive on our roadways without fear of being seriously injured or worse,” he stated. “These are roadways; they are not raceways.”

Expressing his disgust at the disregard for the safety of fellow travelers, Sheriff Hall emphasized the need for a behavior change. “This selfishness has got to stop. Our actions, especially as drivers on our roadways, impact others,” he said. He further added, “The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will intensify our traffic enforcement initiatives to include combined operations with the Maryland State Police.”

To ensure accountability for drivers engaged in impaired, distracted, reckless, or aggressive driving, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be collaborating with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. Sheriff Hall assured that those charged with such offenses will be held accountable within the bounds of the law.

The Sheriff’s Office extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jaleisa Wilcox, as well as all those affected by the tragic crash. Sheriff Hall urged everyone to remember the victim and those impacted every time they start their car, emphasizing the importance of responsible and safe driving.

As the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office increases its presence on the Route 235 corridor, motorists are urged to comply with traffic laws, avoid distractions, and exercise caution while driving. The intensified enforcement efforts aim to create safer roadways for all and prevent further tragedies like the recent fatal crash.

