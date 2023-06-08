Solomons, MD – June 8, 2023 – Joe Samba, an emerging artist known for his harmonious fusion of rock ‘n’ roll spirit and reggae soul, is set to captivate audiences of all generations and musical preferences. With chart-topping hits and a dynamic vocal range, Joe Samba will grace the stage as the opening act for Ziggy Marley on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. The much-anticipated performance will take place at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion, located within the scenic Calvert Marine Museum.

Born in Massachusetts, Joe Samba is not your typical musician. As a singer, songwriter, and guitarist, he skillfully balances island-infused grooves and gritty guitar craftsmanship with his dynamic vocal style. His music seamlessly blends the intoxicating allure of the Caribbean with the raw energy of punk, resulting in a captivating sound that has propelled him to the top of the charts. Joe Samba’s talent has led him to share the stage with renowned acts such as The Dirty Heads and Pepper.

Since his early years, Joe Samba has recognized the power of music to forge connections. Growing up, his father played bass in a popular local funk band, while his two older brothers followed suit by taking up the same instrument. At the tender age of seven, Joe was invited to join his father on stage, where he stunned the crowd with a spirited rendition of James Brown’s “I Feel Good.” Little did he know, that electrifying performance would set the course for his future. During his teenage years, Joe even performed with his metal band at the Boston stop of the Warped Tour. After high school, he honed his skills through countless solo performances in bars and taverns. In 2019, Joe Samba made a significant breakthrough with his album “The Wrong Impression,” which claimed the top spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and garnered over 2 million streams.

Reflecting on his music, Joe Samba shares, “No matter what walk of life you’re from, I’d love for you to hear the conviction in my music. I hope you think, ‘This dude meant it.’ Maybe you relate to what I’m singing about or just cut loose for a little bit. I just write songs and try to connect with people.”

Tickets for Joe Samba’s performance, priced at $39 – $69 (additional fees apply), are now available for purchase on the official website of the Calvert Marine Museum. Fans and music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to secure their spots at this highly anticipated event.

The Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at Calvert Marine Museum offers a picturesque setting for this musical extravaganza. Nestled in the heart of Solomons, Maryland, the venue provides a unique backdrop of natural beauty, complementing the immersive experience that Joe Samba’s music promises to deliver. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness this rising star as he takes the stage alongside the legendary Ziggy Marley.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official website of the Waterside Music Series at the Calvert Marine Museum, MD.

