LEXINGTON PARK, MD – The highly anticipated River Concert Series is set to captivate audiences once again as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. This iconic event, which has been uniting the Southern Maryland community through the power of music for a quarter of a century, promises to deliver another season of unforgettable performances. Music enthusiasts can mark their calendars for a series of five enchanting concerts that will take place under the stars starting on June 23.

The concerts will kick off on June 23 and continue on June 30, July 7, July 14, and July 21, all starting at 7 p.m. Hosted on the scenic Townhouse Green at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM), this open-air venue provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of musical bliss. As an added bonus, a breathtaking fireworks display is tentatively scheduled to follow the June 30 concert, making it an event not to be missed. Visitors are encouraged to check the website for updates and confirmation as the concert date approaches.

The River Concert Series is a harmonious collaboration between SMCM and the esteemed Chesapeake Orchestra. Under the guidance of the accomplished SMCM Professor of Music, Jeffrey Silberschlag, these performances promise to transcend generations and provide a memorable experience for the whole family. The programs have been carefully curated to offer diverse musical genres, ensuring there is something for every taste.

In addition to the delightful melodies, attendees can tantalize their taste buds with various food and beverage options. A range of vendors will be on-site to cater to every craving, or visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. However, furry friends should be left at home, while blankets or lawn chairs are recommended for a comfortable seating arrangement.

For further information and to stay updated with the latest news about the River Concert Series, please visit the official website at https://www.smcm.edu/river-concert/.

The concert lineup for this year’s series is nothing short of extraordinary. Each performance promises to transport the audience to a different musical realm, evoking a range of emotions and showcasing the talents of acclaimed artists.

On June 23, the opening night will be an homage to legends. Renowned vocalist N’Kenge and trumpet soloist Jeffrey Silberschlag will take the stage, performing captivating renditions of Leonard Bernstein’s “On the Town” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Nothings Gonna Hurt You & Joanna.” The concert will also include iconic songs by Whitney Houston, Dione Warwick, and Diana Ross, paying tribute to the great divas of the ’60s and ’70s.

“The Royal Treatment” will be the theme for the June 30 concert, featuring the timeless music of Duke Ellington, Queen, Prince, Copland, and John Williams. Audiences can expect to be serenaded with classics such as “The Best of Queen!” and “Greatest Hits” by Prince, creating an electric atmosphere under the stars.

On July 7, the River Concert Series will welcome pianist Thomas Pandolfi, who will perform as part of the Alba Music Festival’s 20th Anniversary Season. This special event will showcase works by G. Rossini, S. Rachmaninov, and Ludwig van Beethoven, including Beethoven’s beloved “Symphony No. 6,” also known as “The Pastorale Symphony.”

The July 14 concert, titled “From Paris to Buenos Aires and Back,” will feature the extraordinary talent of violinist José Cueto. The program will encompass works by Poulenc, Milhaud, Piazzolla, and Gershwin, taking the audience on a captivating musical journey. Highlights will include Poulenc’s “Sinfonietta,” Piazzolla’s “Verano” from “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” and Gershwin’s iconic “An American in Paris.”

The grand finale of the River Concert Series on July 21 promises to be a spectacular conclusion to this milestone season. The spotlight will shine on the timeless compositions of Bernstein and Gershwin. Vocalist Melanie Ashkar and piano soloist Steff Scaggiari will join forces to bring Bernstein’s “West Side Story Suite & Songs” to life. The concert will culminate with Gershwin’s masterpiece, “Rhapsody in Blue,” leaving the audience in awe of the sheer brilliance of these musical legends.

With its rich history and unwavering commitment to bringing the community together through music, the River Concert Series has become a cherished tradition in Southern Maryland. Each year, thousands of music enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the opportunity to gather with loved ones, relax on picnic blankets, and immerse themselves in the magical ambiance of these outdoor concerts.

The organizers of the River Concert Series are delighted to welcome back both loyal attendees and newcomers alike to celebrate this momentous 25th anniversary season. This year’s lineup promises to be a true feast for the senses, showcasing the talents of exceptional musicians and offering a diverse repertoire that spans across genres and eras.

In the spirit of community engagement and shared experiences, the River Concert Series offers these concerts free of charge, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the magic of live music. This commitment to accessibility has been a driving force behind the series’ longevity and popularity, making it an event that truly belongs to the community.

As the opening night approaches on June 23, excitement fills the air, and anticipation grows for what promises to be another unforgettable season of the River Concert Series. So, gather your loved ones, dust off those picnic blankets, and go to St. Mary’s College of Maryland for an enchanting evening of symphony under the stars. Let the melodies wash over you and create memories that will last a lifetime. See you by the river!

For more information and updates about the River Concert Series, please visit their official website at https://www.smcm.edu/river-concert/.

Like this: Like Loading...