This upcoming Juneteenth, the community will come together to help shape the future of the Commemorative to Enslaved People of Southern Maryland at St Mary’s College. The commemorative, built as a tribute to those forced into labor in the region, is not just a monument of the past. It is also a testament to Black resilience, resistance, and liberation, and it seeks to actively engage the public in defining its future direction.

The Commemorative to Enslaved People of Southern Maryland, situated at St Mary’s College, provides an opportunity for public engagement at a series of pop-up stations scheduled for Juneteenth. These stations aim to initiate conversations about the monument’s future as part of the larger “Commemorative Futures” project. Participants are invited to express their thoughts and ideas, thus joining a broader discourse about the power of collective memory in public spaces.

The importance of this project extends beyond merely remembering the past. It aims to celebrate stories of Black resilience and resistance while involving the community in charting the course of the commemorative. The goal is to ensure the commemorative remains a living monument, ever evolving with the community’s reflections and interpretations of its symbolic significance.

The pop-up stations will showcase informational displays narrating the story of the monument. The community is invited to these venues to understand the history embodied in the commemorative and contribute their ideas for what should come next. This is an opportunity for everyone to shape the next phase of the commemorative, ensuring that it continues to represent the region’s diverse stories and experiences.

The pop-up stations will be available at the following locations and times:

Lexington Park Library (21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653) on:

Monday, June 12th, from 4 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday, June 13th, from 11 am to 2 pm

Thursday, June 15th, from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sunday, June 18th, from 1 pm to 4 pm

The UCAC Annual Juneteenth Celebration will also take place at John G. Lancaster Park (21550 Willows Road Lexington Park, MD 20653) on Saturday, June 17, starting at 12 pm.

The Leonardtown Library (23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, MD 20650) will host the pop-up stations on:

Tuesday, June 20th, from 4 pm to 7 pm

Wednesday, June 21st, from 11 am to 2 pm

Thursday, June 22nd, from 11 am to 2 pm

The Commemorative Futures project invites all to be part of the conversation surrounding the power of memory and its place in public spaces. The aim is to turn the commemorative into a collective narrative, one that truly represents the community’s spirit of resilience, resistance, and freedom. Join us in shaping the future of the Commemorative to Enslaved People of Southern Maryland this Juneteenth.

Like this: Like Loading...