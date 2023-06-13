LEONARDTOWN, MD – This summer, St. Mary’s County Museum Division will transport children back to a time when mending clothes was an ordinary household skill, not a lost art. The Museum Division announced that its Old Jail Museum and Leonardtown Visitor Center will host a series of sewing workshops for children beginning June 22, 2023.

The workshops, dubbed “Historic Skill Set Social Hour: Kids Sewing,” aims to revive the tradition of sewing and mending clothes in the community. In the past century in Leonardtown, when clothes were damaged or worn out, they were repaired rather than discarded. Sewing was a critical skill learned equally by boys and girls.

This essential knowledge will be imparted to the young generation through these interactive workshops. Held in the sitting room of the Old Jail Museum, the program invites children to bring a clean, laundered article of clothing that they would like to mend. Museum staff will provide the materials – needle, thread, guidance- and fascinating historical context.

The museum has organized easy, enjoyable sewing projects for children who do not have a damaged article of clothing to mend. These include creating stuffed animal friends, felt key chains, hair scrunchies, and more. While the kids work, museum staff will enrich the experience with stories about the history of the Old Jail and the local area.

Designed to be both educational and entertaining, the workshops will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on selected dates – June 22, July 6 and 13, and August 3, 10, and 17.

The program welcomes children aged eight and older, taking into account the use of sewing needles and scissors. The cost per participant is $5, and no prior registration is required – walk-ins are welcome.

Besides this unique offering, the Old Jail Museum invites visitors of all ages for free exploration of the museum’s exhibits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For further details about the program, admission prices, other events, and the hours of operation, interested parties are encouraged to visit the museum’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum or to call (240) 925-3427.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division seeks to cultivate a renewed appreciation for this practical, historical skill by making sewing a communal activity and tying it to the area’s history. The workshops are an opportunity to educate the younger generation on self-sufficiency, sustainability, and the rich local history of Leonardtown.

Like this: Like Loading...