MECHANICSVILLE, MD – A fire broke out in a split-foyer single-family home located at 29550 Arlington Court in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The incident, which occurred on June 14, 2023, was discovered by the homeowners, Paul and Laura Harmon, with no injuries reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire originated on the rear deck of the residence. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 443-550-6935.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The homeowners were present in the house at the time of the fire, along with another adult occupant. Fortunately, all individuals managed to escape unharmed. The presence of a functioning smoke alarm in the home played a crucial role in alerting the residents to the danger.

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding agency to the scene. A total of 40 firefighters promptly arrived at the location, and it took them approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The firefighters’ swift response and coordinated efforts helped minimize the damage’s extent.

While there were no reported injuries, the fire resulted in significant financial losses. The estimated value of the structure itself is approximately $350,000. Additionally, the home’s contents, including personal belongings and furniture, were estimated to be worth $50,000. These figures indicate the extensive impact the fire had on the property.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of installing both smoke and fire alarms/sprinklers in homes. Smoke alarms act as early warning systems, giving occupants valuable time to evacuate in case of a fire. Fire alarms and sprinklers, on the other hand, can aid in suppressing the fire or containing it until firefighters arrive.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, the affected homeowners will likely face challenges in rebuilding their lives. Insurance claims will be crucial in their recovery process as they seek compensation for the damages incurred. It is recommended that homeowners to regularly review their insurance policies and ensure adequate coverage for fire-related incidents.

The local community has rallied around the Harmon family, offering support and assistance during this difficult time. The incident serves as a reminder of the resilience and unity found in small towns like Mechanicsville.

In conclusion, a fire that originated on the rear deck of a split-foyer single-family home in Mechanicsville, Maryland, caused significant damage to the property. Thanks to the presence of a smoke alarm, all occupants escaped unharmed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The incident highlights the importance of fire safety measures, such as smoke alarms and fire alarms/sprinklers, to protect lives and property. The community has come together to support the affected homeowners during their recovery process.

